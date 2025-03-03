Do not shut down nine universities: BJP appeals to K’taka Guv

Bengaluru, March 3 (IANS) A Karnataka BJP delegation submitted a memorandum to the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday, opposing the decision to shut down nine universities in the state established during the tenure of the previous BJP government.

The delegation included MLCs N. Ravikumar, Shashil Namoshi, Hanumant Nirani, and D.S. Arun, along with C.B. Shashidhar, the State Convenor of the BJP Education Cell, and State Co-Convenors M.G. Bhat, Harish K., Raghavendra, and Ashwini Shankar.

They emphasised that the decision to close these nine universities is not only unscientific and unconstitutional but also unjust. The delegation highlighted the severe negative consequences this move would have.

The memorandum urged the state government to immediately withdraw its decision and take appropriate measures to protect the future of lakhs of rural and economically disadvantaged students.

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka on Saturday criticised the state government, saying that the government should shut bars and not the universities.

“Shutting down universities forces students to migrate to neighbouring states for higher education. The state government should shut down the bars and not the universities in the state. The Congress government has been systematically shutting down universities, similar to how they discontinued various schemes such as Kisan Samman and Vidyanidhi,” said the LoP while addressing a joint press conference at Vidhana Soudha.

He added that the government is presenting a Rs 4 lakh crore budget but also claimed they cannot allocate even Rs 342 crore for universities.

“If they cannot afford this amount, why even present a budget? They won’t close 3,000 bars, but they are shutting down universities,” he said.

Former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said that the closure of eight universities would be a setback to progress.

He accused the Congress of causing regression in all sectors and harming the educational aspirations of the youth.

He pointed out that during the BJP government’s tenure, universities were established without creating new posts but by reallocating existing ones.

He cited 2021 enrollment statistics, stating that the average college enrollment rate in Karnataka was 33 per cent, while it was only 10 per cent in Chamarajanagar, 15 per cent in Mandya, and 16 per cent in Bagalkot.

He warned that this move would deprive youth of education. He stressed that universities should not be seen as revenue-generating shops but as institutions that provide education, which is the government's responsibility.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, stated that B.R. Ambedkar prioritised education and the Congress government should do the same instead of merely providing free rice.

He criticised the state government for presenting a Rs 4 lakh crore budget while refusing to allocate even Rs 350 crore for education.

The decision in this regard was taken in the Cabinet subcommittee meeting headed by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on February 13.

