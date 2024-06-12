Raging wildfire forces residents to evacuate in Cyprus

Nicosia, June 12 (IANS) A total of three villages have been evacuated as wildfires raged out of control engulfing homes and animals, in Cyprus' Paphos district, local media reported.

Psathi was the first village to be evacuated before Choulou and Lemona were evacuated later on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis said on Tuesday that the government's Pyrsos plan has been activated, with a ministerial team convening at the Joint Rescue and Coordination Centre to coordinate the firefighting efforts.

Ground forces and aerial vehicles are currently deployed at the scene, he noted.

Efforts are also being made by the government to secure support from Jordan, Israel, Greece and the European Union, he added.

The fire brigade has said the fire started in an area of dry grass and low vegetation, though its exact cause is yet to be determined.

