Radico Khaitan withdraws ‘Trikal’ whisky brand following public outrage

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Radico Khaitan, one of India's leading liquor manufacturers, has announced the withdrawal of its newly-launched whisky brand ‘Trikal’ following widespread criticism from religious groups, social media users, and political figures who claimed the name and imagery hurt religious sentiments.

In an official statement issued on Wednesday, the company said, “We are, first and foremost, a proud Indian company -- born of this land, built by its people, and dedicated to upholding its values. We hold the sentiments of every Indian close to our hearts and respect every voice that speaks for our shared identity. We understand that concerns have been raised regarding the brand name. As a responsible and sensitive organisation, after internal review, we have decided to withdraw the brand.”

Explaining the inspiration behind the name, the company added, “‘Trikal’ comes from Sanskrit and means ‘three times’ -- referring to the past, present, and future. It reflects our deep-rooted belief in honouring India’s rich heritage while embracing progress and innovation. ‘Trikal’ was never just a name -- it was intended as a tribute to the timeless spirit of India, the hands of our artisans, and the soul of our culture.”

Emphasising that the decision was not purely commercial, the statement further said, “This is not just a business decision. It is a gesture of respect, reflection, and our unwavering commitment to honour the sentiments of our people and our country.”

The controversy erupted soon after the launch of the single malt whisky, priced between Rs 3,500 and Rs 4,500. The teal coloured label on the bottle featured a line-drawn figure of a face with closed eyes and a circle on the forehead -- interpreted by many as resembling Lord Shiva's third eye.

Critics, including religious leaders and Sanatan Dharma organisations, objected to the name ‘Trikal’, which they argued had sacred connotations linked to the Hindu deity Shiva.

The backlash prompted statements from state authorities as well. On Tuesday, Uttarakhand’s Excise Commissioner Harichandra Semwal clarified that no such liquor brand had been approved for manufacture, registration, or sale in the state.

The withdrawal of the brand may have an impact on Radico Khaitan's stock performance when markets open on Thursday.

