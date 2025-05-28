Gaurav Gogoi admitted only 10 pc of his Pakistan visit: Assam CM

Guwahati, May 28 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday stepped up his offensive against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, making a series of grave allegations regarding Gogoi’s alleged links with Pakistan’s establishment and promising to disclose “damning” evidence on September 10.

Speaking to the reporters here, Sarma claimed that what Gogoi has admitted so far about his 2013 visit to Pakistan is “only 10 per cent” of the full story.

“What I will reveal on September 10 will make Rahul Gandhi regret why he appointed such a person to a leadership role,” Sarma said, referring to Gogoi’s position as Congress president in Assam.

“There are serious national security implications. We will take action on September 10,” he said.

Sarma alleged that Gogoi’s wife was involved in gathering sensitive information related to the Indian government, purportedly for international climate lobbies.

“We have documents to prove that his wife was collecting intelligence outputs of the Government of India. This operation is directly linked,” he claimed, without presenting the documents.

He also hinted at links with Pakistan’s Interior Ministry and intelligence agency, the ISI.

The Chief Minister went on to question the timing and nature of Gogoi’s travel to Pakistan, calling it even more concerning since it occurred before he became a Member of Parliament.

“That’s more dangerous, because at that time he was residing at the Chief Minister’s residence. How can the son of a Chief Minister travel like that?” Sarma said.

Raising questions about Gogoi’s family’s citizenship status, Sarma claimed to possess documentary evidence showing that Gogoi applied to change his son’s citizenship in 2021, despite the child previously holding Indian citizenship.

“He surrendered his son's British passport in 2021. His daughter was born in England, that I know,” he added.

Accusing the Congress party of long-standing proximity to Pakistan, Sarma asserted that by appointing Gogoi to a key leadership role, the party had once again demonstrated its alleged sympathy toward India’s western neighbour.

“Rahul Gandhi must answer now. The Congress has always patronised Pakistan—and in Gogoi’s appointment, they’ve done it again,” he said.

Earlier, Gaurav Gogoi addressed the controversy involving his 2013 visit to Pakistan and his wife’s professional background.

In a bid to end speculation and social media narratives questioning his family’s associations, Gogoi clarified that his wife, Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi, worked with an international NGO and was stationed in Pakistan in 2011 for a year as part of her official duties.

“I visited Pakistan only once, in 2013, in full compliance with the Government of India’s rules and regulations,” he said.

“My personal and professional life has always been transparent and aligned with the national interest.”

