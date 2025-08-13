Radha, Yastika power India 'A' to 3-wicket win over Aus 'A' in 50-over game

Brisbane, Aug 13 (IANS) Captain Radha Yadav starred with the ball to pick 3-45, before Yastika Bhatia and Shafali Verma’s 77-run opening stand set up India A’s three-wicket win over Australia ‘A’ in the first 50-over game at the Ian Healy Oval on Wednesday.

Pushed into bowling first, India ‘A’ put up an improved bowling show to bowl out Australia ‘A’ for 214 in 47.5 overs. Apart from Radha, Minnu Mani and Titas Sadhu took two wickets each. In the chase, Yastika hit a solid 59 off 70 balls while Shafali hit 36 off 31 balls, as their 77-run opening stand came off just 10.4 overs.

Despite a late wobble, Raghvi Bist steered the chase home with an unbeaten 25, as India ‘A’ won with eight overs to spare. Electing to bat first, Australia ‘A’ suffered early blows as Tahlia Wilson and Alyssa Healy fell in first ten overs. Their problems increased when Tahlia McGrath fell in the 12th over.

From there, Rachel Trenaman and Anika Learoyd had a 63-run stand for the fourth wicket, before the former was run-out for 51 by Dhara Gujjar. Anika then held one end firm to be unbeaten on 92 off 90 balls – hitting eight fours and a six – as Australia ‘A’ couldn’t complete their full quota of batting overs.

In the chase, Shafali was at her quick-scoring self to make 36, as she chases a spot in India’s squad for the Women’s ODI World Cup. Yastika, who hasn’t got much game time while being with the main team, was at her effortless best to hit seven fours in her knock before being castled by Kim Garth.

Just when it seemed India ‘A’ would lose again due to a collapse, Raghvi held her nerve to take the visitors’ home and get their first win of the multi-format tour. The second 50-over game between the two teams will be held at the same venue on Friday.

Brief Scores: Australia ‘A’ 214 in 47.5 overs (Anika Learoyd 92 not out, Rachel Trenaman 51; Radha Yadav 3-45, Titas Sadhu 2-37) lost to India ‘A’ 215/7 in 42 overs (Yastika Bhatia 59, Shafali Verma 36; Lucy Hamilton 2-36, Ella Hayward 2-46) by three wickets

