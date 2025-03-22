Rachel Zegler on how she met a 'lovely man' when learning to scuba dive

Los Angeles, March 22 (IANS) Hollywood actress Rachel Zegler revealed she met a "lovely man" when learning to scuba dive for a brief scene in her upcoming live-action film 'Snow White'.

The 23-year-old actress takes on the titular role of 'Snow White' in the live-action remake of Disney's classic musical animation.

She told US TV show 'Extra': "I did spend about two weeks learning how to scuba dive for that one second of footage where I fall into the water.”

Zegler revealed she met a man, who taught her the skill, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I met this lovely man named Pete who is ex-Navy who essentially taught me how to scuba dive, and I was attached to him at like 40 meters down under the water, learning how to regulate, learning how to breathe, and it was honestly such a life-changing… I’ve never done something like that before, so that was pretty cool and magical."

The 'West Side Story' was then asked who the "fairest of them all" is in her own life and she said that it was none other than her own mother Gina, whom she hailed as the "most beautiful person" ever.

She said: "My mom's the most beautiful person in the world, the most beautiful woman in the world, most beautiful heart — she's the best."

Zegler also admitted that there was "nothing like" the experience of singing in full costume on set as she recreated famous classics such as 'Whistle While You Work' for the film.

She said: "There's nothing more fun than getting to sing as a Disney princess in the costume surrounded by all of these super talented people who are firing on all cylinders."

The actress had earlier said that she wants a family but wants to work until she dies.

Zegler told Allure: "I want a family, but I also want to work until I die. I love telling stories. I never want to stop doing that, but I also really look forward to the day when I can come home and have a life partner, be married, and have babies and the dog and the white fence and feel like I've done it all."

The actress can see some similarities between her character Snow White in the new musical fantasy film and her real-life self.

She said: "Snow White is on her own mission and she falls in love along the way, which is really awesome. That’s how life happens. You’re never looking for it, and then all of a sudden, it’s there. You can have it all. It’s all possible. Because you are everything you’ve been wishing and waiting for."

