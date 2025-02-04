Rabi crop sowing in current season crosses 661 lakh hectares

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) The total farm area sown in the country under various rabi crops in the ongoing season so far has crossed 661.03 lakh hectares up from 651.42 lakh hectares in the same period of the previous year, according to official figures released by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare on Tuesday.

The area sown under wheat has shot up to 324.38 lakh hectares (ha) from 318.33 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year which is expected to result in higher production of the cereal for the season. The winter rain is also expected to benefit the crop, according to farm experts.

The total area under pulses has increased to 140.89 lakh ha compared to 137.80 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year. This represents a welcome development as it would help check prices of pulses which have been fuelling inflation.

Another 55.25 lakh ha area coverage has been reported under Shri Anna & coarse cereals. The area under rice has gone up to 42.54 lakh hectares compared to 40.59 lakh hectares in the same period last year.

The increase in the total sown area this year comes as a welcome development as it is expected to increase the production of essential food goods and help bring down inflation in the economy.

Looking ahead, food inflation is expected to ease while the growth outlook for the economy is “cautiously optimistic” for the coming months as the agricultural sector is likely to benefit from favourable monsoon conditions, increased minimum support prices and adequate supply of inputs, according to the Finance Ministry’s monthly economic review.

India’s retail inflation rate, based on the Consumer Price Index, fell to a 4-month low of 5.22 per cent in December as prices of vegetables, pulses and sugar eased during the month bringing respite to household budgets, according to figures compiled by the Ministry of Statistics.

The easing of inflation reflects a steadily declining trend after having touched a 14-month high of 6.21 per cent in October. CPI inflation had declined to 5.48 per cent in Nov.

The decline in retail inflation in December was attributed to the easing of the price spiral in key food items.

