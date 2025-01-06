Rabada, Maharaj excel as South Africa thrash Pakistan to sweep series 2-0

Cape Town, Jan 6 (IANS) South Africa got a big boost a few days after sealing a spot in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 with a comprehensive 10-wicket victory over Pakistan to make a 2-0 sweep of the two-match series which guaranteed them the top position in the WTC standings.

After posting a massive 615 in their first innings on the back of a brilliant double hundred by Ryan Rickelton (259) and hundreds by Temba Bavuma (106) and Kyle Verreynne (100), the hosts rode on brilliant bowling by Kagiso Rabada (3-55), and Kwena Maphaka (2-43) to bundle out Pakistan for 194 in their first innings.

The visitors, made to follow-on, put up a strong fight in the second innings despite the absence of young batting sensation Siam Ayub, who got injured on the opening day of the match and did not bat, with skipper Shan Masood and his predecessor Babar Azam (81) posting 205 for the opening wicket.

Resuming on 213/1 on the fourth day of the match, Masood continued the fight despite losing Khurram Shahzad early in the morning after adding 10 runs to his overnight score of eight. Masood and Kamran Ghulam added 43 runs for the third wicket before the latter was bowled by Rabada. Masood found another willing partner in Saud Shakeel (23) and they raised 51 runs for the fourth wicket partnership as Pakistan inched closer to wiping out the lead.

The South Africans finally made a double breakthrough to deal a big blow to Pakistan's resistance, claiming the wickets of Saud Shakeel and Shan Masood in four balls. Shakeel edged to Aiden Markram off Rabada while Masood lost and was given out on DRS review after a delivery by Maphaka kept low and hit him on his knee. DRS showed all red lights and the umpire had to send Masood back.

Masood was out for 145 off 351 deliveries, hitting 17 fours during his valiant knock.

Mohammad Rizwan contributed a 75-ball 41, Salman Agha made a vital 48 and Aamer Jamal scored 34 as Pakistan bridged the deficit. But the South Africans kept pegging them back with wickets at regular intervals. Rabada claimed 3-115 while Keshav Maharaj bagged 3-137 and Marco Jansen took 2-101 as Paksitan's resistance finally ended for 478.

South Africa needed to chase 58 runs to win the match and they raced to the target without losing a wicket with David Bedingham (47* off 30) and Aiden Markram (14 not out) taking them to 61 for no loss in double quick time to seal a memorable victory.

Brief scores:

South Africa 615 & 61 for no loss (David Bedingham 47 not out, Aiden Markram 14 not out) beat Pakistan 194 & (f/0) 478 all out in 122.1 overs (Shan Masood 145, Babar Azam 81, Salman Agha 48, Mohd Rizwan 41; Kagiso Rabada 3-115, Keshav Maharaj 3-137, Marko Jansen (2-101) by 10 wickets.

