PVL 2025: Mumbai Meteors' dominance continues with another 3-0 win over Delhi Toofans

Hyderabad, Oct 8 (IANS) Mumbai Meteors registered another sensational 3-0 win in the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Wednesday, defeating the Delhi Toofans 15-12, 15-10, 15-11. Om Lad Vasant was named the Player of the Match.

Delhi's Muhammad Jasim caught Meteors off guard with an ace serve, but Mumbai's Abhinav Salar did even better to get an early super point. Despite Delhi's safe defending, Shubham Chaudhary kept finding gaps to give Meteors attacking venom.

Captain Amit Gulia put service pressure on Delhi libero Anand to boost Mumbai's attacks. Carlos Berrios won a super point for his side with a powerful spike, but despite solid play, Delhi kept finding it hard to break down an in-form Mumbai.

Leading from the front, the Toofans skipper Saqlain Tariq started pumping up his side. A successful review call brought the Toofans troops together. But Jesus Chourio's powerful shot was shut down by Abhinav-led three-man block.

Abhinav attained another ace serve to earn his side a super point as the Meteors took complete control of the game, with tremendous distribution from setter Om Lad Vasant. With the game slipping out of his hands, Chourio started using his power as Delhi started to compete.

But the counter-attack proved too little, too late, as Mumbai, with controlled aggression, and tremendous blocking from foreigners Mathias Loftesnes and Petter Alstad Ostvik, sealed their third straight win without dropping a single set.

Earlier, Kolkata Thunderbolts came from behind to beat Kochi Blue Spikers 12-15, 15-13, 15-6, 19-17 in the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Tuesday. Pankaj Sharma was named the Player of the Match.

Coming on the back of a win over Goa Guardians, Kochi came off hard with Hemanth making powerful serves. Kolkata captain Ashwal Rai continued his role as the outside hitter and started making an impact again. Pankaj Sharma showcased early on why he remains Kolkata's biggest threat on the court as he tested Kochi's defence.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.