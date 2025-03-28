Putin cites North Korea among Russia's potential partners to settle Ukraine war: Report

Seoul, March 28 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday listed North Korea as one of the partner countries he is willing to work with to settle its war in Ukraine, according to a Russian report.

Speaking about efforts to settle the war during his visit to Murmansk, Russia, President Putin said not just the United States, but also China, India, Brazil, South Africa, all BRICS countries, as well as North Korea, can be partners for cooperation.

President Putin also reportedly said he welcomes any efforts to resolve the situation, Yonhap news agency reported quoting the Russian news agency Tass.

BRICS is an interstate association of 10 countries, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and Egypt.

The remarks came amid deepening military alignment between Russia and North Korea over the Ukraine war, with Pyongyang deploying thousands of troops on the Russian side.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko was reported to have said the previous day that preparations were underway for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Russia this year.

Earlier on Thursday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was awarded a medal commemorating the 80th anniversary of Victory Day by the Russian government.

According to the embassy's social media post, the medal, which marked the Soviet Union's World War-II victory over Nazi Germany, was conferred on Kim following the directive of President Putin.

An award ceremony took place at Pyongyang's Mansudae Assembly Hall, where Russian Ambassador Alexandr Matsegora presented the medal and certificate to Kang Yun-sok, Vice Chairman of North Korea's Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly.

The certificate stated that Kim received the medal in recognition of his contributions to honouring the memory of Soviet soldiers who died and are buried in North Korea.

The medal was awarded more than a month ahead of Victory Day, which falls on May 9. Russia had previously awarded similar medals to Kim in May 2015 and May 2020, marking the 70th and 75th anniversaries.

