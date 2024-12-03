Purnea Police is ‘mentally bankrupt’: Pappu Yadav

Patna, Dec 3 (IANS) Bihar MP Pappu Yadav on Tuesday expressed strong dissatisfaction and frustration with the Purnea Police after the Superintendent of Police, Kartikeya Sharma, claimed that a threatening call received by him was orchestrated by one of his own associates.

“The Purnea Police should disclose the identity of the person paid to threaten me and take strict legal action against him. The authorities are failing to take my safety seriously and spreading misinformation,” Yadav said.

Drawing a comparison to the case of late Congress MLA Hemant Shahi, Yadav warned that his situation might meet a similar end if ignored.

“Shahi was previously accused of faking an injury after being shot and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” Yadav said.

Yadav revealed that he had received 26 life-threatening calls and messages, including some originating from Malaysia, Pakistan, and Nepal.

He questioned why no action had been taken against these threats and suggested a larger conspiracy at play.

In a scathing attack, Yadav accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's administration of “mental incompetence” and questioned its commitment to protecting his life.

He tagged the Chief Minister on social media platform X, reiterating his concerns.

“The district police intentionally compromised my security under external influence. I want an impartial investigation into the matter,” Yadav said.

The tension escalated after the SP Kartikeya Sharma claimed that Yadav's own associate was involved in the threat calls.

Earlier, SP Kartikeya Sharma claimed that the arrested individual, Rambabu Yadav, admitted that the threats were fabricated as part of a ploy to pressure the government into providing enhanced security to Pappu Yadav.

Rambabu, who was apprehended in Bhojpur, disclosed that close associates of Pappu Yadav orchestrated the threats. He alleged that they paid him to pose as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and make threatening calls.

Additionally, he claimed he was promised a position in the Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), led by Pappu Yadav, as part of the arrangement.

“There is no evidence linking Rambabu or the alleged threats to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” SP Sharma said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.