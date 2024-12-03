Rajasthan govt allots land to Ajmer for IT Park & Lohagal Service Reservoir

Jaipur, Dec 3 (IANS) The Rajasthan government on Tuesday approved the allotment of land for an IT Park in Makarwali village, aimed at boosting investments during the Rising Rajasthan Summit.

Spanning 12.95 hectares, the IT Park is expected to generate significant employment opportunities in the region.

In addition, the government also approved land allotment for a service reservoir in Lohagal village to address the drinking water crisis in Ajmer North.

A 30 MLD capacity service reservoir will be constructed as part of this initiative.

The establishment of the IT Park and the service reservoir stems from budgetary announcements made by the state government, influenced by the efforts of Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani.

On his recommendation, RIICO initiated the land acquisition for the IT Park, while the Water Supply Department sought land for the service reservoir.

The Ajmer Development Authority allocated 12.95 hectares in Makarwali for the IT Park and 10,000 square meters from Khasra number 1965/898 (old 832) in Lohagal for the service reservoir. These proposals were sent to the Urban Development Department, which subsequently issued allotment orders through Deputy Secretary Rakesh Kumar Gupta.

Officials highlighted that Ajmer’s first IT Park will open avenues for investments from major IT companies during the Rising Rajasthan Summit. Efforts are underway to attract data centres, call centres, and corporate offices from prominent firms.

This development is projected to benefit not only the IT sector but also related industries such as hospitality, construction, and transport, creating a ripple effect of employment across various fields.

The state government has also allocated ₹270 crore to address the drinking water challenges in Ajmer, as per the budget announcement. The planned service reservoir in Lohagal will supply water to approximately 50,000 residents in surrounding areas.

A dedicated pipeline from Nasirabad, connected to the Bisalpur mainline, will ensure consistent water availability. Officials confirmed that this system will maintain steady water pressure and eliminate dependency on intermediate connections, significantly improving water access in Ajmer North.

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani has been instrumental in expediting these projects, ensuring timely execution through coordination with various departments.

