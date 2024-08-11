Punjab's hockey players return to Amritsar after winning Olympic bronze

Amritsar, Aug 11 (IANS) Hockey player from Punjab, who were part of the bronze medal-winning Indian team at the Paris Olympics, returned to Amritsar and received a grand welcome amid much fanfare.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh, vice captain Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Shamsher Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, and Jugraj Singh were greeted and felicitated by Punjab Government Ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Harbhajan Singh upon return.

As soon as they arrived, the players made their way to the revered Sri Harmandir Sahib, also known as the Golden Temple, to pay their respects.

The bronze medal in Paris marks a landmark moment for Indian hockey, being the nation's second consecutive Olympic medal in the sport after a 52-year hiatus.

Manpreet Singh, the former India captain, reflected on the team's journey and shared a heartfelt vow made before the tournament. "We had already decided that if we win a medal at the Olympics, we will offer prayers at Sri Harmandir Sahib."

Skipper Harmanpreet expressed his immense joy at leading the team to victory and highlighted the growing support for hockey in Punjab. "This success is not just ours; it belongs to every fan and supporter who believed in us. The love for hockey in Punjab is stronger than ever."

Moreover, Punjab's state government has decided to award Rs 1 crore to each player of the team from Punjab following their bronze medal triumph.

