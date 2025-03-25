Punjab provides 165 new smartphones to emergency response vehicles

Chandigarh, March 25 (IANS) In a significant move to improve the emergency response time, Punjab Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla on Tuesday distributed 165 new smartphones to emergency response vehicles (ERVs) under the Emergency Response Support System.

The step, initiated on the directions of DGP Gaurav Yadav, aimed at further streamlining the Dial 112 helpline -- public safety answering point, which has already processed over 2.34 crore calls and registered nearly 20.05 lakh cases till now.

The smartphones equipped with 5G technology and dual SIM capabilities will serve as a backup communication tool alongside the existing mobile data terminals installed in ERVs.

The state has 258 ERVs, including 241 four-wheelers and 17 two-wheelers, with 165 equipped with advanced mobile data terminals and the newly distributed smartphones.

Special DGP Shukla said that each ERV is currently fitted with mobile data terminals.

In addition to it, new smartphones with dual-sims will ensure uninterrupted connectivity, even if one network fails. This dual-device system is expected to significantly reduce the response time of ERVs, he added.

Currently, the ERV takes around 10 to 25 minutes to reach the spot. He highlighted the transformative impact of the ERSS-112 system, which has already expanded communication channels to chatbots, social media, and IoT devices, with WhatsApp integration soon to follow.

“The integration of crucial helplines, including 1098, 101, 108, and 181, into a unified system, along with the upcoming heat map feature, will revolutionise how we identify and respond to crime hotspots,” said the Special DGP, while adding the heat map will enable to visualise crime hotspots across the state by identifying areas with high concentrations of incidents, including snatching, robbery, and other major crimes, enabling more targeted policing.

The ERVs are equipped with dash cameras with 1080p resolution and 256 GB memory cards, portable amplifiers, fire extinguishers, and GPS systems.

