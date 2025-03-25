BJP’s Amit Malviya ‘exposes’ Opposition’s ‘lies’ on Agniveer scheme

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) BJP leader and in-charge of the party’s National Information and Technology Department Amit Malviya on Tuesday took a swipe at the Opposition Congress for “spreading falsehoods” about the Agniveer scheme for military recruitment.

“The biggest lie about Agniveer has now been exposed,” said Malviya, criticising the Congress for alleging that the scheme was implemented without consulting the Army.

Sharing a video of former Army Chief General M.M. Naravane featuring in a podcast, Malviya wrote on platform X: “Former Army Chief General M.M. Naravane, who was cited as the basis for claims that Modi government introduced the Agniveer scheme without consulting anyone, has clarified that the scheme was not imposed on the Army. Instead, it was introduced after discussions and input from all stakeholders.”

“Another campaign of calumny unleashed by the opposition falls flat,” wrote Malviya.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah had targeted Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Agniveer Yojana, saying that the Congress leader is a “lying machine”.

“Rahul Gandhi says that Agniveer Yojana has been brought because the government does not want to give pensionable jobs. I am telling you that every Agniveer will be given a pensionable job,” the Home Minister said, ahead of Haryana Assembly elections last year.

“These days, Rahul Gandhi is in Haryana. He has claimed that the Agniveer Scheme will destroy the lives of our youths. I urge you not to believe him because he has not understood this scheme. The Agniveer Scheme will keep our forces young,” the Home Minister said while addressing a public meeting.

Earlier, LoP Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP-led central government by saying the Agnipath scheme was brought to snatch Agniveers’ pension, canteen facility for their family members and their status of martyr.

Dismissing doubts about the future of Agniveers, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that a decision has been taken to reserve 10 per cent of vacancies for ex-Agniveers in the recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty) /Rifleman in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles, including CISF and BSF.

Further, a provision has been made for relaxation in the upper age limit and exemption from the Physical Efficiency Test, the ministry said.

