Assam Rifles chief stresses importance of maintaining security of India-Myanmar border & Kashmir

Shillong, March 25 (IANS) Assam Rifles Director General, Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, on Tuesday, emphasised the importance of maintaining security and sanctity of the India-Myanmar border and the Kashmir valley, officials said.

Addressing the Assam Rifles Commander Conference-2025, Lieutenant General Lakhera said here that the paramilitary force should be prepared for all contingencies and security challenges arising in the future.

He stressed on the importance of maintaining security and sanctity of the unfenced India-Myanmar border and Kashmir valley.

The counter-insurgency trained Assam Rifles have been guarding the 1,643-km unfenced India-Myanmar border with four northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Manipur (398 km), Nagaland (215 km) and Mizoram (510 km).

Besides the northeastern states, the Assam Rifles are also deployed in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Assam Rifles Commander Conference 2025 was held at the forces' headquarters at Laitkor in Shillong and the formation commanders, battalion commanders, and staff officers from headquarters of Director-General of Assam Rifles and various formations attended the meet.

According to a Defence spokesman, the other important highlights of the Commander Conference was discussions on enhancing the capability and combat potential of the Assam Rifles, preparing a roadmap on acquisition of new generation weapon systems and military equipment for Assam Rifles and sharing of best practices among formations and units and lessons learned to enhance overall efficiency of the force.

The Commander Conference also emphasised on training and skill development of soldiers.

The Assam Rifles Director General complimented the Formation and unit Commanders for ensuring peace and tranquility in their respective areas of responsibility.

He also exhorted them to be ever vigilant on the volatile and dynamic environment under which the force operates.

The Defence spokesman said that the Assam Rifles Commander Conference 2025 provides a valuable platform for the Commanders to deliberate on critical issues related to combat potential, operational readiness, administrative issues and human resource management issues.

At the occasion, the top three distinguished formations and units were felicitated with the prestigious Rajbhasha Trophies 2025 for their exceptional contribution towards the promotion and implementation of Hindi language in which 27th Assam Rifles secured first prize, Headquarter Inspectorate General Assam Rifles (South) received the second prize and the 28th Assam Rifles Battalion clinched the third prize.

The conference concluded with a renewed commitment from all attendees to uphold the highest standards of operational excellence and continuously strive for excellence in all spheres, the spokesman added.

