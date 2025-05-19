Punjab Police arrest two for leaking critical information of armed forces to Pak’s ISI

Chandigarh, May 19 (IANS) In a major counter-espionage operation, Punjab Police have arrested two individuals for leaking critical information concerning the Indian armed forces to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Monday.

Those arrested have been identified as Sukhpreet Singh and Karanbir Singh, both residents of Gurdaspur. Police teams have also recovered three mobile phones and eight cartridges of .30 bore from their possession.

DGP Yadav said the police in Gurdaspur thwarted an attempt to compromise national security by apprehending these two people involved in leaking sensitive military information relating to Operation Sindoor, including troop movements and key strategic locations in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, with their ISI handlers.

He said preliminary investigation has confirmed both the accused were in direct contact with ISI operatives and had transmitted critical information concerning the Indian armed forces.

Reiterating that the Punjab Police stands strong with the Indian Army, the DGP said any attempt to undermine the security of the armed forces would be met with firm and immediate action.

Further investigation in this case is expected more disclosures as the probe deepens, he said.

Sharing operation details, Senior Superintendent of Police (Gurdaspur) Aditya said on May 15 credible intelligence inputs indicated that suspects Sukhpreet Singh and Karanbir Singh were engaged in sharing defence-related classified details with the ISI handlers.

Acting swiftly, the police have put both the suspects under surveillance and apprehended them, he said.

He said forensic examination of their mobile phones has confirmed the intelligence inputs. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were passing on military secrets in exchange for monetary benefits, he said.

“During the investigation, it was also discovered that they were previously involved in drug smuggling activities, through which they came into contact with ISI handlers. Their financial transactions, including online and cash dealings, also came under scrutiny,” added the Senior Superintendent of Police.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.