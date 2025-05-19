Appreciate Netherland’s strong condemnation of Pahalgam attack: EAM Jaishankar in The Hague

The Hague, May 19 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Monday held discussions with Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp in The Hague as he began his six-day visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany.

"Thank FM Casper Veldkamp of the Netherlands for hosting me today in The Hague. Appreciate Netherland’s strong condemnation of the Pahalgam attack. And support for zero tolerance against terrorism. Had wide-ranging discussions on deepening our bilateral partnership and engagement with the EU. Exchanged views on the global situation in an era of multi polarity," Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

Besides the Foreign Minister, the EAM also met strategic experts with discussions focused on deeper engagement between India and the Netherlands.

"A good exchange of views with strategic experts in the Hague this morning. Discussed why India and the Netherlands/EU should engage more deeply in an era of multi polarity and strategic autonomy," the EAM posted on X.

Earlier, Jaishankar was received by the Indian Ambassador to the Netherlands Kumar Tuhin and Gabriella Sancisi, Director, Protocol and Host Country Affairs Department at the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the EAM's visit is part of India's ongoing diplomatic engagements aimed at deepening strategic ties and enhancing cooperation with key European partners, focusing on strategic partnerships, trade, investment, and regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"During the visit, EAM will meet the leadership of the three countries and hold discussions with his counterparts on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and global matters of mutual interest," the MEA stated on Sunday.

The visit comes at a time when India is actively bolstering its outreach to Europe, with an emphasis on trade, investment, digital cooperation, climate action, and shared security concerns.

EAM Jaishankar's meetings are expected to cover a broad range of issues, including geopolitical developments, global economic challenges, and coordination on multilateral platforms.

Last month, the Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof had strongly condemned the cowardly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"I just spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the horrific terrorist attack that occurred earlier this week in Pahalgam, and extended my sympathy to the victims, their loved ones and the people of India. The Netherlands stands shoulder to shoulder with India in the fight against terrorism, now and in the future," he posted on X.

PM Modi thanked PM Schoof for his words of support and solidarity and conveyed that India looks forward to closely working with the Netherlands to strengthen the global fight against terrorism.

