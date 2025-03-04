Punjab govt will not bow before corrupt officers: CM Mann warns protesting tehsildars

Chandigarh, March 4 (IANS) Taking a tough stance against the agitating tehsildars, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the government would not bow before corrupt officers, who are facing police action for their “sins”.

The Chief Minister, who undertook a tour to get the work of registration started at Kharar, Banur and Zirakpur tehsils in Mohali district, said that the revenue officers had gone on mass leave in wake of the vigilance action against corrupt officers.

He said the government has zero tolerance for corruption but ironically by going on mass leave these officers were seeking licence for corruption.

Mann said this blackmailing would not be tolerated and severe action would be taken against these corrupt and haughty officers.

The Chief Minister said their pressure tactics would not be tolerated at any cost and exemplary action would be taken against them.

He said the government would recruit new tehsildars and revenue officers in the coming days, the agenda for which would be brought in the Cabinet.

CM Mann unequivocally said these officers harass the common man on a daily basis but this will no longer be tolerated and the government will take strict action against them.

The Chief Minister said the officers who are going on mass leave should remember one thing that after they return to work from their leave, when and where they will join will be decided by the people.

He said the government is ready with ‘Plan B’ for tackling such tantrums and if needed, powers of tehsildars would be delegated to teachers and professors for a smooth registration process.

CM Mann said the government is committed to safeguarding the interests of the common man by all means and no one would be allowed to take them for granted.

The Chief Minister said in order to ensure that people do not face any sort of inconvenience due to the strike, the Punjab Civil Services officers, kanungos and senior assistants (who have cleared all the departmental exams for promotion to the post of naib tehsildars) have been appointed as Sub Registrars to carry on the work smoothly.

