Punjab floods: Waive off interest on farm loans for one year, says Sukhbir Badal

Chandigarh, Aug 30 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Saturday, asked the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to waive off interest on loans taken by farmers for one year in view of the huge losses suffered by them in the recent floods.

The SAD President, who visited the flood-affected villages in Fazilka and Jalalabad during the course of which he distributed ration as well as fodder for milch animals, said that farmers told him that they would not be able to pay their loans and this is why he was requesting the state government to at least waive off interest on farmer loans.

He added that some farmers also told him that they were not being given any compensation for crop losses as their lands were not registered in their names and appealed to the state government to ensure compensation was paid to those who were tilling unregistered land along the river beds.

Badal also spoke on the reason why the floods had struck Punjab with so much intensity this year.

He said that heavy rain had been compounded by the Aam Aadmi Party government's failure to undertake flood protection works, including cleaning of drains before the advent of the monsoons.

He added that earlier during the tenure of former Chief Minister and SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, flood protection works were undertaken four months before the monsoon season started.

He said that neither were 'bundhs' strengthened nor drains cleaned of silt and weed in the state.

He also highlighted that now illegal mining along the river beds had weakened the embankments and resulted in fissures and breaches.

He also cited how the state government had failed to strengthen the Madhopur barrage despite written requests by engineers and how this had resulted in the collapse of one of its gates.

Badal also asked where AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were.

"Both these leaders are running the Punjab government but have failed to reach out to the people during a period of crisis. Moreover, posters of Kejriwal were pasted across the state with an appeal of 'ek mauka' (one opportunity) but even though the people gave him an opportunity to serve them he had failed in his duty."

The SAD President rode a tractor to reach marooned villages in heavy rain and interacted with the people.

He also asked the people what they wanted specifically and on the appeal of villagers announced that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee would be requested to conduct medical camps in all affected areas.

