Punjab cabinet gives nod to deliver atta, wheat at doorstep

Chandigarh, July 29 (IANS) Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday gave nod to introduce model fair price shops under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) to deliver atta and wheat to beneficiaries at doorstep.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Council of Ministers at a meeting here.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s Office said the Cabinet has approved a revised mechanism for distribution of packaged atta and wheat.

The distribution would be allowed in lose quantities, duly weighed, across the counter in ration depots or in special sealed packets delivered at doorstep or the nearest motorable point by the ration depot holder.

It will be a more dignified way of receiving the packaged atta and wheat as the beneficiary shall not be required to stand in long queues, especially braving inclement weather.

All mandatory requirements of biometric verification, handing over of printed weight slip to the beneficiaries and others will be ensured while the delivery.

The home delivery service will introduce the concept of model fair price shops which will be run by the Punjab State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Ltd, being the apex cooperative and preference provided under the NFS Act to cooperatives.

In order to provide sand and gravel at affordable rates to the consumers, besides ensuring its adequate supply in the state, the Cabinet also gave go ahead to Punjab Crusher Policy 2023.

As per the policy, there will be two main classes of crusher units -- Commercial Crusher Units and Public Crusher Units. The screening-cum-washing plants will also fall under the category of crushers units.

A public crusher unit shall be a registered crusher unit selected through a transparent tendering process prescribed under the Punjab Transparency in Public Procurement Act and based on the lowest mineral price quoted by such a crusher unit.

The Cabinet also approved amendments in Punjab Minor Minerals Rules 2013 to curb the menace of illegal mining and to increase the supply of minor minerals in the state.

The Cabinet also gave consent to a policy for providing relief to the farm labourers due loss of crops in case of natural calamity.

The Cabinet gave nod to revive 39 posts of teaching faculty, including five professors, 10 associate professors and 24 assistant professors of direct recruitment in nine departments of Government Dental College and Hospital, Amritsar and Patiala besides taking them out of the purview of Punjab Public Service Commission, Patiala, to fill these posts through the departmental selection committee.

