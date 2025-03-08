Pune leave it late to down Thane in state-level Ashmita Hockey League

Pune, March 7 (IANS) Pune district team struggled to log full points, Mumbai Suburb got their act together in the second half while Nagpur and Yavatmal scored at will on the opening day in the Sub-Junior Category of Asmita Hockey State League, at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri, on Friday.

In the day’s final encounter, Pune downed Thane by a hard-fought 1-0 verdict in Group A. The match-winner came off a field goal scored by Parnavi Kanse (47’) pushing home from close. Both Pune and Thane played out a goalless first half.

In a mid-afternoon encounter in Group-A, Mumbai Suburb left it in the second half to down Nashik 5-0. The main architect of the win was a double strike by Arya Jadhav (34' & 56'), while Yukti Dabho (39'), Tanaysha Machado (56'), and a last-minute finish by Nirja Redkar (60') gave Mumbai Suburb full points.

Later, Nagpur downed Sangli 4-0 in Group-B. Nagpur’s goals came from a brace by Palak Veware (10’, 36’) and later in the second half by Shirawani Tulankar (32’) and captain Maitree Thakare (50’) off a penalty corner conversion.

The day began in Group B with Yavatmal downing Raigad 6-1 in a one-sided match. Yevatmal scored on a second-half hat-trick by Samiksha Kursange (23’, 46’, 59’). Yevatmal led 4-0 at half-time. Harshada Pandhare (3’) opened the scoring, while two goals by Shreya Rajankar (5’, 18’) added to the tally. Raigad had captain Shreya Patil (45’) pull one back.

The tournament was inaugurated by Army Sports Institute, Col. Vikram Singh Jamwal, and M.D ARaymond India, Manish Padharia. Also present was Krishna Prakash, IPS, ADG, Force One Maharashtra Police and President Hockey Maharashtra, Manoj V Bhore, Sr Vice President Hockey Maharashtra and Manish Anand, General Secretary Hockey Maharashtra. Others at the function included Pankaj Patil, PCMC Assistant Commissioner, Olympians Ajit Lakhra, Vikram Pillay, Rahul Singh, and Sister Laila, Principal St Annes High School.

