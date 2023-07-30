Puducherry Lt Governor comes out strongly against NLCIL destroying farmlands

Chennai, July 30 (IANS) Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Ltd (NLCIL) should not have taken procession of acquired farmlands in Tamil Nadu by destroying crops.

Interacting with reporters after taking a darshan at Chidambaram temple in Cuddalore, the Lt Governor said that crops are akin to life and that she did not subscribe to the recent move of the NLCIL to take procession of farm lands.

Noting that NLCIL should have waited for the crops to be harvested by the farmers, she asked the NLICL management on why they took ten years to take possession of acquired lands and said that they could have stopped the farmers from cultivating the crops instead of destroying them.

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam has earlier said that the state government had earlier communicated to the farmers not to cultivate in farmlands acquired by the NLCIL.

