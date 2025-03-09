Protests in Pakistan against 'anti-people' policies, Sindh's rights violations

Karachi, March 9 (IANS) Pakistan has witnessed a series of protests in recent days, with citizens voicing their anger against what they describe as anti-people policies and the violation of Sindh's rights.

The protests are particularly aimed at corporate farming and the construction of six new canals in Sindh, local media reported.

A significant demonstration, known as the Mehnatkash Aurat Rally, saw working-class women taking to the streets. The rally began at the Youth Auditorium and concluded at the Arts Council of Pakistan, drawing large numbers of women, men, farmers, and members of the transgender community from various regions.

The rally was led by Zehra Khan, General Secretary of the Home-Based Women Workers Federation, who raised slogans against anti-Sindh water projects, land grabbing, and the ongoing food crisis, leading Pakistani daily, The Express Tribune reported.

Zehra Khan warned that Sindh's civilisation faces serious threats due to government policies. She highlighted issues such as climate change, floods, exploitation of water resources, and the destruction of the Indus Delta, which have endangered the lives and lands of millions in Sindh.

She further pointed out that these challenges have forced large-scale migration from Sindh, reduced crop yields, and triggered a growing food crisis. Khan urged progressive groups in Punjab to oppose their rulers' canal policies and support Sindh's rights to ensure the province's survival.

The Mehnatkash Aurat Rally also denounced gender oppression, regressive social attitudes, and biases against women. Protesters called upon the people of Punjab and progressive forces across Pakistan to stand in solidarity with Sindh, stating that the ruling elite was united in implementing harmful policies, according to a report by the leading Pakistani newspaper Dawn.

Farmers joined the rally in large numbers, expressing support for Sindh's rights and condemning the canal projects spearheaded by Punjab's leadership.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Bar Association (KBA) and Hyderabad Bar Council organised a separate protest in Karachi against controversial canal projects, the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the handover of Sindh's lands for corporate farming, and the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Dawn reported.

The lawyers' protest disrupted traffic on Sharea Faisal near the FTC flyover and roads leading to the press club.

Protesting lawyers claimed that a "One-Unit" system had effectively been imposed on the country and that construction on the controversial canal projects was nearly halfway complete without obtaining the mandatory approval from the Council of Common Interest.

They asserted that citizens had rejected these projects and vowed to continue resisting their construction.

Approximately 500-600 lawyers participated in the protest, chanting slogans before dispersing peacefully.

