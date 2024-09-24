Prithvi Shaw, Shardul Thakur named in Mumbai squad for Irani Cup vs ROI

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced its squad for the Irani Cup 2024, with veteran Ajinkya Rahane set to lead the team against the Rest of India, scheduled to be played from October 1 to 5 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Ajinkya Rahane, who played a pivotal role in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy triumph, returns to captain the side after skipping the Duleep Trophy 2024. Joining him is opener Prithvi Shaw, who is set to make an impact after a successful stint in the County Championship.

The match will be crucial for both Shaw and Shreyas Iyer, as they aim to revive their international careers with strong domestic performances. Shaw, eager to showcase his potential after impressing in county cricket, and Iyer, under scrutiny following recent struggles in red-ball cricket, are eyeing this game as a stepping stone back to the Indian national team.

The Mumbai squad is also bolstered by young talents like Musheer Khan, who lit up the Duleep Trophy with his performances recently and experienced campaigners like Siddhesh Lad and Shams Mulani. Hardik Tamore and Sidhaant Addhatrao have been selected as the two wicketkeepers, while the formidable bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur returns to red-ball cricket, likely eyeing a spot in India's plans for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In a major boost, Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube could also join the team if they are released from their India duties. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Sarfaraz, who is part of India’s squad for the second Test against Bangladesh, will be released to play for Mumbai in the Irani Cup if he is not selected for the Test.

"The Senior Selection Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association has selected a strong squad for the Irani Cup. Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube will join the team if released from India duties," the MCA announced in a statement.

The match will be especially significant for Rahane, who continues to be a reliable presence in domestic cricket and is instrumental in Mumbai's success. He will be hoping to lead the team to victory, with the experienced Shreyas Iyer and promising Prithvi Shaw providing key contributions.

Mumbai’s squad for the Irani Cup also features bowling all-rounders Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian, often called the "brothers of destruction" for their impressive performances in domestic cricket.

With pacers Shardul Thakur, Royston Dias, and Mohit Avasthi in the mix, Mumbai has a well-rounded side capable of putting up a strong challenge against the Rest of India.

Mumbai's squad for the Irani Cup:

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Musheer Khan, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhessh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Sidhaant Addhatrao, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohd. Junaid Khan, Royston Dias.

