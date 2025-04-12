Prime accused arrested in grenade attack at BJP leader’s house case

Chandigarh, April 12 (IANS) Punjab Police, in coordination with Central agencies and Delhi Police, have arrested Uttar Pradesh-based Saidul Ameen, the prime accused involved in the grenade attack at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia’s residence in Jalandhar, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.

An explosion occurred at the residence of the Kalia, located in Central Town Jalandhar, on the night of April 7.

Preliminary investigations had revealed a larger conspiracy orchestrated by Pakistan’s ISI to disrupt communal harmony in Punjab.

The development came close on the heels of the arrest of two local associates -- Satish alias Kaka, alias Lucky, of Bhargo Camp in Jalandhar and Harry of Garha Road in Jalandhar, who provided logistical support to the accused Saidul Ameen.

The plot was masterminded by Zeeshan Akhtar, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Pakistan-based ISI-sponsored gangster Shahzad Bhatti, while, role of Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) is also being probed.

DGP Yadav, accompanied by Commissioner of Police (Jalandhar) Dhanpreet Kaur, told the media in Jalandhar that the accused Saidul Ameen, a resident of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended from Delhi after an intensive multi-state manhunt.

“This arrest is a testament to the seamless coordination between Punjab Police, Central agencies, and Delhi Police in dismantling terror networks,” he said.

The DGP said that the ongoing probe also revealed the financial link to the executors of the grenade attack, under whose role of Haryana-based accused identified as Abhijot, who was arrested by the Haryana Police on Friday after an exchange of fire in Kurukshetra, has also come under light.

The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police will bring him on a production warrant for further investigations, the DGP added.

He said that further investigations are ongoing to uncover handlers, financial backers, and potential foreign connections linked to the attack.

