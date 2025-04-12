Akali Dal is private limited company of Badals: AAP Punjab

Chandigarh, April 12 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Saturday termed the election of Sukhbir Badal as the President of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) a complete farce, while alleging that the Akali Dal has become a private limited company of the Badal family.

AAP leader Harpal Cheema said that the Akali Dal can never move forward under the leadership of Sukhbir Badal, adding that what they got today is not a genuine leader but a fake president chosen solely on the basis of power, family control, and money.

“There is no democracy left in their party. The people of Punjab have already rejected them before, and history will repeat itself. SAD has become nothing more than a private limited company of the Badal family, with no regard for public sentiment or democratic principles,” said Cheema.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament Malvinder Singh Kang criticised the appointment of Sukhbir Badal, calling it a continuation of the Badal family’s dominance over the party.

Kang said the prolonged drama surrounding SAD’s leadership culminated in a decision that was evident from the beginning, that the presidency would remain with the family.

He claimed that during their time in power, the Badal family committed grave sins against the panth (Sikh community), caused significant harm to panthic institutions, and disrespected their sanctity.

“After being ousted from power, there was a ray of hope among the people when they appeared before Sri Akal Takht Sahib and admitted their mistakes. However, their subsequent actions not only insulted the Jathedars of the Takht Sahib but also showed utter disregard for the supreme authority of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, which holds immense significance in Sikhism and is a symbol of unity and faith,” said Kang.

He highlighted the betrayal of panthic principles, saying that the Shiromani Akali Dal was born at Sri Akal Takht Sahib to uphold panthic traditions.

“Yet, this very party disrespected the Jathedars, undermined the authority of the Takht, and pursued its selfish agenda. The panth will never forgive such actions. It is disheartening to see individuals with panthic sentiments, who remain loyal to the Akali Dal with hopes of safeguarding Sikh traditions, end up becoming subservient to the very family that caused irreparable damage to Sikh institutions.”

The MP added that the leadership of SAD remains trapped in the hands of a single family, which continues to betray its workers and the panth.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.