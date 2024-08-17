Premier League: Zirkzee nets debut winner as Manchester United edge Fulham 1-0 in season opener

Stretford, Aug 17 (IANS) Manchester United kicked off their 2024/25 Premier League campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Fulham at Old Trafford on Friday night, after a late goal from debutant Joshua Zirkzee.

The Dutch striker, who was brought on as a substitute in the second half, made an immediate impact by slotting home the decisive goal just three minutes before the end of regulation time.

In a match that lacked excitement for large stretches, both teams had their share of chances but failed to capitalise. Manchester United's captain Bruno Fernandes was particularly wasteful in front of goal, missing several opportunities to put his side ahead. Fulham, meanwhile, looked dangerous on the counter-attack but were unable to convert their promising breaks into goals.

The game seemed destined for a goalless draw until United manager Erik ten Hag made a crucial double substitution, introducing Zirkzee and Alejandro Garnacho. The decision paid off when Garnacho delivered a precise cross into the box, which Zirkzee coolly guided past Fulham's goalkeeper, securing all three points for the Red Devils.

While the performance left much to be desired, the victory mirrored last season's opener, where United also scraped by with a narrow 1-0 win. For ten Hag, the result was a positive start to the season, though he will be aware that his side needs to improve if they are to compete for the title.

