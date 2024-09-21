Premier League: West Ham were ‘never in the game’, says captain Jarred Bowen

London, Sep 21 (IANS) West Ham United's start to life under new head coach Julen Lopetegui has seen the side win only one game in their opening five. Their 0-3 loss against Chelsea on Saturday was a tough one for the side and according to captain Jarred Bowen, the Hanners ‘were never in the game.’

"We were never in the game, which is an awful thing to say. The goals that they scored were easy on our part - two gifts. You have to be switched on at every moment. On the pitch, it felt quite easy to play through [us], a disappointing day all-round. Of course, as a player and captain, you have to lead and rally everyone together. We gave them too much respect in the end," he said.

"Disappointing day, we accept the defeat. The game is done and we put it to bed and see what we can improve on. Games are coming thick and fast to put it right. We still have a lot of games to go and that is a positive for us," said Bowen to TNT Sports.

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea blew past West Ham United in the Premier League with a 3-0 win away at the London Stadium thanks to a quickfire brace by Nicolas Jackson and a second-half goal by Cole Palmer.

Jackson has been in solid form this season having already bagged four goals to his name. His impressive outings have seen him sign a contract extension with the Blues which is set to keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2033.

"Trying to play for the team every game. I scored two and I am happy - we won which is most important. We controlled the game early. Always the keepers go one side and it was a good finish [for his opening goal]. Plenty of talk and I have been injured for two months, I come back fresh and I hope to get more. I am trying to work hard and do more than last year," Jackson told TNT Sports.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.