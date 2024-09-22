Premier League: Palace hold Man United to goalless draw

London, Sep 22 (IANS) Manchester United were held to a frustrating goalless draw away at Crystal Palace as they failed to fire despite 24 shots in total and a brilliant display from both goalkeepers.

Erik ten Hag's side came up against Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson in the Eagles' goal and the former Red played well but the best save of the evening came from his opposite number, as Andre Onana pulled off a remarkable double stop in the second half.

The result leaves Palace in 16th, two points clear of the bottom three, while United are 11th.

United controlled the opening period without reward as Garnacho and Matthijs de Ligt forced impressive early stops from Henderson.

Garnacho's curling effort was denied by the woodwork after Diogo Dalot's incisive pass before the half-hour mark, with Fernandes cannoning his follow-up attempt off the top of the crossbar, Premier League reports.

Fernandes went close again after the interval, curling narrowly wide of the top-left corner before Garnacho's hopeful shot from the left forced another smart Henderson stop.

Andre Onana was required at the other end to keep the visitors level, however, pushing away Eddie Nketiah's rasping drive before denying Sarr at full-stretch with a wonderful save.

Eze squandered a glorious chance with 18 minutes remaining, shooting wide with the goal at his mercy from Sarr's cutback pass, as Palace's wait for their first win of the season continued.

"When we don’t win, I’m not content. We should have won. First half, we ate them alive. Then in the second half, it was more in the balance but first half, we should have scored one or two goals," Ten Hag said after the match.

