Sri Lanka Presidential elections: Anura Dissanayake takes early lead; govt extends curfew

Colombo, Sep 22 (IANS) Early results from Sri Lanka's Presidential election indicate that Anura Kumara Dissanayake, 55, leader of the National People's Power (NPP), may become the country's first leftist head of state, as reported by local media.

If his lead holds, Dissanayake is expected to be sworn in as Sri Lanka's 9th Executive President later on Sunday, following a formal announcement by the Elections Commission, according to Daily Mirror.

In light of the ongoing vote count, Sri Lanka has extended its curfew until noon on Sunday, according to Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles.

Initially, the curfew was imposed from 10 p.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities took this measure to ensure public safety despite the peaceful situation following the 2024 Presidential election, the police said.

According to the police, the President invoked the curfew using powers granted by the Public Security Act.

Additionally, the government has declared Monday, September 23, 2024, as a special public holiday, as confirmed by Pradeep Yasarathne, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration and Home Affairs.

The much-anticipated election, the first after the island nation's worst-ever economic crisis, saw a total of 39 candidates in the fray with incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party and Marxist leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake of Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna party being considered the front-runners to the election, the results of which will be keenly watched in the region.

Out of the total population of around 22 million, 17,140,350 Sri Lankans were eligible to exercise their franchise at this election. This included 1.2 million new voters.

On Saturday, polling began at 7 a.m. at 3,421 polling centres across the country and ended at 4 p.m.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.