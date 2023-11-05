Premier League: Doku Dazzles as Man City move to top with 6-1 win over Bournemouth

Manchester, Nov 5 (IANS) A record-equalling performance from Jeremy Doku made up for a misfiring Erling Haaland as Manchester City moved top of the Premier League table with a 6-1 victory over Bournemouth.

Doku scored one goal and provided four assists in City’s 15th home league victory in a row on Saturday night. He became the eighth player to set up four goals in a single Premier League match.

The Belgian opened the scoring after half an hour after a delightful curling strike following a neat one-two with Rodrigo.

Three minutes later it was 2-0, with Doku at the heart of it again. The 21-year-old twisted and turned on the right byline before crossing to Bernardo Silva to slot home.

On 37 minutes City had a third. Doku’s shot from the edge of the area deflected off Manuel Akanji to go in for the defender’s first Premier League goal.

Haaland, who missed a further chance, was substituted at half-time for Phil Foden.

Dominic Solanke hit the frame of the goal on the hour for Bournemouth. But Foden struck for the fourth match in a row against the Cherries, and in his second match in a row, receiving Doku’s pass in the box before firing past Radu.

Bournemouth finally got onto the scoresheet when Luis Sinisterra tucked a shot under Ederson after a fast break.

But City weren’t finished and Doku sliced through the visitors’ defence again, this time with a brilliant pass into the path of Bernardo who kept his cool to finish in style.

In the last minute of normal time, Nathan Ake added a late sixth for a victory as City extended home winning run in the Premier League to 21 matches to set a new club record.

A 13th win in a row over Bournemouth, sends City above Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal ahead of their matches this weekend. Bournemouth remain 17th with six points.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.