'Operation Secured Travel': 65K Ansar-VDP paramilitary deployed to protect railways from BNP anarchy in B'desh

Dhaka, Nov 5 (IANS) The Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Forces have launched 'Operation Secured Travel' in railways, waterways and highways across the country to keep them safe from anarchy and arson by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party during their blockade from Sunday.

A total of 65,000 Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) members are being deployed across the country.

As many as 10,000 Ansar-VDP members are being deployed at 1,476 points across the country to protect railway lines.

The Bangladesh Ansar and VDP members will keep a vigil to avoid any untoward incident especially on railway lines, besides railway stations, bus stations and launch routes.

Md. Zahidul Islam, Public Relations Officer and Deputy Director (Project-Training) of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Forces, said on Saturday night that for two days from Sunday morning to Monday, Bangladesh Ansar will be responsible for the security of the railway stations, bus stands, launch ghats, public and private facilities as well as public places.

Besides, 55,000 affiliated Ansars engaged in the security of various public and 5,296 private institutions will perform duties in the surrounding areas, apart from ensuring the security of their own responsible institutions.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.