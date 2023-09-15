Premier League: Callum Wilson signs a one-year contract extension with Newcastle United

Newcastle (England), Sep 15 (IANS) Newcastle United's leading goal scorer for the past three seasons, Callum Wilson signs a one-year contract extension with the club, which keeps him at St. James’ Park until 2025.

The England International has scored 40 goals in 79 league games since arriving from Bournemouth in 2020, including two from four appearances this season, - a record which has seen him move into fifth in the club's all-time Premier League goal scorers chart.

He sits just one goal behind the legendary Les Ferdinand and with eight more goals he will move into second place in the list, behind the great Alan Shearer.

In total, Wilson has 81 goals and 22 assists in 205 Premier League matches.

"I'm delighted to extend my time here. It's a fantastic football club, I've been welcomed ever since I came through the door and now the club's going in a fantastic direction and on a journey so it's nice to commit my future to be to being a part of that.

We've got some great things to look forward to and I think being around here, the city, fan base, is what players dream of so I can't wait to be around for the next few years.

"They were ambitions of mine and they still are. I'm close to get into the '100 Club' and also becoming the second all-time Premier League scorer for Newcastle would be an amazing achievement, having looked up to Shearer for many years.

"There's so many fantastic names that have been before me at Newcastle - goalscorers who have worn the number nine - and it'd be nice to join them in the record books during my time here."

