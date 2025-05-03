Premier League: Aston Villa keep Champions League hopes strong with 1-0 win over Fulham

Birmingham, May 3 (IANS) Aston Villa returned to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, edging Fulham 1–0 at Villa Park to extend their unbeaten home run to 20 matches.

The decisive moment came early, as Youri Tielemans rose highest in the 12th minute to head home John McGinn’s inswinging corner. It was a fitting way for McGinn to mark his 200th Premier League appearance for the club, becoming just the tenth player to reach that milestone for Villa.

Despite creating numerous opportunities to double their lead, the home side were repeatedly denied by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno. The German produced a string of outstanding saves, thwarting Tielemans and Ollie Watkins, while substitute Donyell Malen rattled the crossbar late on as Villa pushed for a second.

Fulham, meanwhile, rarely threatened Villa’s goal. Their best effort came at the end of the first half when Alex Iwobi fired straight at Emi Martínez. After the break, Ryan Sessegnon had a goal ruled out for handball, and Harry Wilson's lob attempt was comfortably saved.

Aston Villa remained dominant throughout the second half, with Morgan Rogers impressing on the flank and creating chances, including a brilliant pass that set up Watkins for a one-on-one, only for Leno to deny him once again.

A late injury to Fulham substitute Harrison Reed left the visitors a man down, but they still couldn’t find a way through a resolute Villa defense. Malen came agonisingly close to sealing the win, crashing a shot against the underside of the bar in stoppage time.

The result keeps Aston Villa firmly in the race for European football, moving them level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea with three games remaining. It also matches the club’s record of 17 consecutive home league games unbeaten under Unai Emery, first achieved in 2023.

Aston Villa are currently seventh with 60 points, while Fulham have 51 points from 35 games. Liverpool clinched the Premier League title as they lead the standings with 82 points, with Arsenal in second with 67 points from 34 matches.

