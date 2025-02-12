Premier League: Arsenal’s Havertz likely to be ruled out for rest of the season

Dubai, Feb 12 (IANS) Arsenal's Premier League title challenge has suffered a major blow with forward Kai Havertz likely to get ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a torn hamstring. The German international sustained the injury during the team’s training camp in Dubai, adding to an ever-growing list of absentees for Mikel Arteta’s squad.

According to The Athletic, Havertz was to be assessed after suffering the injury. It is unclear yet whether the 25-year-old will require surgery on the problem but his focus is on getting fit for the start of the 2025-26 season

Havertz, 25, had been a near-constant presence for Arsenal this season, contributing 15 goals and five assists in 34 appearances across all competitions. His absence further depletes an already stretched frontline, with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Jesus all sidelined with long-term injuries. The Gunners were actively scouring the January transfer window in hopes of adding some firepower in their squad but faced major disappointment with no incomings before the deadline.

Saka, who underwent hamstring surgery in December, is not expected back until March, while Martinelli is likely to be out for another month. Jesus, meanwhile, faces a lengthy recovery after suffering an ACL injury.

Arsenal explored attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window, making a bid for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, but ultimately opted to wait until the summer. That decision now leaves Arteta with just three senior forwards—Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri, and Raheem Sterling—to lead the line in the coming weeks.

With crucial fixtures on the horizon, including a trip to Leicester City on Saturday and clashes against West Ham and Nottingham Forest later this month, Arteta may need to get creative. Trossard, who has experience playing as a centre-forward, is the most likely candidate to lead the attack, while Nwaneri, who has scored three times in 2025, could feature on the right, and Sterling on the left.

Beyond his senior options, Arteta may look to the academy for reinforcements. Striker Nathan Butler-Oyedeji and winger Ismeal Kabia could be called up, having both made their first-team debuts earlier this season.

With seven matches before the March international break, including three midweek fixtures, squad rotation will be crucial. Arsenal currently sit second in the Premier League, six points behind leaders Liverpool.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.