Pranavi Urs leads Indian challenge at Houston Championship

Houston (USA), Sep 4 (IANS) Pranavi Urs leads the Indian contingent at the Houston Championship, the fourth event of the PIF Global Series this year. Pranavi, who had to miss a lot of earlier events due to a wrist injury, is hoping to get back to form for the latter half of the season.

With Diksha Dagar sitting out the event at Golfcrest Country Club in Houston, the other two Indians in the field are rookie Avani Prashanth and the experienced Tvesa Malik.

The Houston Championship sees 104 professionals compete in both the 36-hole Team competition and the 54-hole Individual stroke play competition.

Pranavi, a former multiple-time winner on the Tour, the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, is still looking for her maiden win on the LET. For the team event, she is alongside Manon De Roey (BEL), Daniela Darquea (ECU), and Polly Mack (GER).

Avani Prashanth’s teammates are Laura Fuenfstueck (GER), Rosie Davies (ENG), and Vanessa Bouvet (FRA).

Tvesa is in the team with Darcey Harry (WAL), Olivia Cowan (GER), and Virginia Elena Carta (ITA).

A total of 26 teams comprising four professionals will take part in the tournament, with Team Captains selected using the official Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings as of August 25, 2025.

As with previous events, the captains picked in reverse order, with the 26th-ranked captain selecting first and the 1st-ranked captain choosing last.

Each captain chose one professional to be on their team; meanwhile, the third and fourth members were picked at random.

The field includes Leonie Harm, who attended the University of Houston between 2016 and 2019, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemical and Biophysical Sciences. Being back in Houston means a lot to the German, who enjoyed her time at college, where she set multiple programme records, and will have friend Devaughn Robinson on her bag this week.

