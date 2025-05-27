Powerful display of solidarity: Ravi Shankar Prasad lauds Indian diaspora in France during Op Sindoor Outreach

Paris, May 27 (IANS) In a significant global outreach campaign under Operation Sindoor, an all-party parliamentary delegation led by senior BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad engaged with the Indian community in France, reaffirming India's unwavering stance against terrorism.

The delegation arrived in Paris on Sunday evening with a mission to convey India’s unequivocal message of zero tolerance toward terrorism and strengthen international understanding of the country's counter-terror posture.

Taking to the social media platform X, Ravi Shankar Prasad shared a powerful moment from the visit: “Along with my delegation colleagues, I engaged with the vibrant Indian community in France, reaffirming India's unwavering stance against terrorism. The diaspora's powerful display of solidarity was both impressive and deeply emotional.”

The Indian Embassy in France also posted about the delegation’s engagements, stating, “The All Party Indian Parliamentary Delegation had an in-depth and interactive discussion with experts from various French think-tanks. The think tanks were briefed on India's strong and clear message against terrorism.”

These discussions focused on India’s recent counter-terrorism operations, including the strategic objectives of Operation Sindoor, which was launched following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The nine-member delegation includes a diverse political representation: Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv SenaUBT), Ghulam Ali Khatana (BJP), Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), M. Thambidurai (AIADMK), former Union Minister M.J. Akbar, and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

The visit to France marks the first leg of a six-nation tour that will also take the delegation to Italy, the UK, Germany, Denmark, and other European countries.

The delegation's bipartisan nature is a deliberate reflection of India’s unified stand on national security. By engaging with global stakeholders and diaspora communities, the group aims to reinforce India’s firm message that acts of terrorism, particularly those with cross-border roots, will face resolute and united resistance.

After the Paris leg concludes, the delegation will continue its diplomatic outreach across Europe.

