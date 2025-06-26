Power of youth will shape a developed Rajasthan and India: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

Jaipur, June 26 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday addressed the 11th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur, calling the occasion a milestone for graduating students.

Emphasising the role of youth in building a developed Rajasthan and India, the Chief Minister urged students to keep learning, keep dreaming, and always follow the mantra of 'India First'.

“A convocation is not just a memory but a defining moment in life. The graduating youth are the driving force behind the dream of a developed nation,” Sharma said.

Highlighting the state government's commitment to youth empowerment, Sharma said Rajasthan is making significant investments in technology, startups, and education to ensure abundant employment opportunities across sectors.

“Our government recognises the energy of youth and the power of innovation. We are creating platforms that connect knowledge with global opportunities,” he added.

Congratulating the graduates and medal winners, the Chief Minister lauded IIT Jodhpur as one of India’s premier institutions for education and research in fields like computer science, AI, data science, mechanical, electrical, and bio-engineering.

“IIT Jodhpur is a shining pearl of Marudhara, illuminating the path of progress not just in Rajasthan, but across the nation.”

Reflecting on India's ancient heritage, Sharma emphasised the country's deep-rooted tradition in science and mathematics.

Citing scholars like Aryabhatta, Bhaskaracharya, and Brahmagupta, he said that India's contribution to mathematics, the decimal system, and trigonometry had laid the foundation for modern science.

Outlining the state’s roadmap, Sharma said the government is working tirelessly to expand Rajasthan’s economy to $350 billion by 2030.

Key steps include oganising Rising Rajasthan Summit in which MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore were signed.

Focus sectors include renewable energy, energy storage, waste-to-energy, tourism, mining, textiles, AI, quantum computing, and cybersecurity.

Further, training of 1.5 lakh youth in two years under the State Skill Policy is also being worked upon. Sharma also mentioned programs like Atal Innovation Studio, Accelerate, Startup Launchpad, TechBee, LEAP, and the Center for Advanced Skilling.

Chairman of IIT Jodhpur Board of Governors A.S. Kiran Kumar described the institute as a hub of innovation and academic excellence.

“Graduates from here will find global opportunities. Use your knowledge and values to uplift the nation,” he said.

Prof. Avinash Kumar Agarwal, Director of IIT Jodhpur, also addressed the gathering.

On the occasion, CM Sharma conferred degrees to graduating students and presented gold medals and awards to academic achievers.

The event was attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, Minister of State for Industry KK Vishnoi, MLAs Babu Singh Rathore and Bhaira Ram Seoul, IIT Jodhpur Deputy Director Prof. Bhavani Kumar Satpathi, faculty members, students, and their families.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.