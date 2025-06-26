'Mega scam': Aditya Thackeray slams Maha govt over potholes on Samruddhi Highway, Hindi language move

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Shiv Sena-UBT leader and former Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray on Thursday lashed out at the Maharashtra government after potholes emerged on the newly inaugurated Samruddhi Highway, alleging corruption and calling it a "mega scam."

The final 76-kilometre stretch of the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, from Igatpuri to Amane, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on June 5. However, within weeks, the highway has started showing signs of wear and tear, raising questions about its construction quality.

Talking to IANS, Aditya Thackeray said: "Absolutely, over the past two years, I’ve raised issues about Mumbai’s poor roads and the mega scams involved. I’ve even held press conferences. Now, look at the Samruddhi Highway – a portion of it collapsed just weeks after its inauguration. This is clear proof of corruption. That’s why ‘Brashtnath’ Shinde (a sarcastic reference to Eknath Shinde) had to join the BJP and enter their washing machine."

Thackeray further criticised the BJP and its allies for failing to deliver on election promises.

"All the promises made before elections are forgotten afterwards. Look at the state of Maharashtra—nothing has been done for women or farmers as promised. Be it Maharashtra, Bihar, or anywhere else, the BJP cannot be trusted. There’s no credibility in their words," he said.

Thackeray further commented on the controversy over the introduction of Hindi as a compulsory third language from Class 1 in Maharashtra schools. He said the imposition of any language on young children is unfair.

“Anyone can speak Hindi, but we oppose its forced imposition. Think about the children studying in schools. Why should a student in Class 1 or 2 be forced to learn a third language? If you want to promote languages, I’ve also promoted French and Spanish. But in our state, Marathi and English should be the primary focus. There should be no compulsion for a third language,” he asserted.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, of the NCP, has also opposed the move, stating that Hindi should be introduced from Class 5, not Class 1.

On the same day, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray reaffirmed his stance against the "imposition" of Hindi in Maharashtra, accusing the BJP of attempting to create a linguistic divide among citizens.

