Power struggle in Punjab after Delhi defeat, says Congress

Chandigarh, March 1 (IANS) Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Bhagel, on Saturday said all is not well with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the state as a power struggle has started after its devastating defeat in Delhi.

He said the entire Congress leadership in the state was united and unanimous about exposing, cornering and throwing out the corrupt and inefficient government.

Bhagel said a power struggle had already started with the defeated Delhi leaders having started taking charge and control of various government departments in Punjab.

Addressing the media here after holding meetings with senior leaders, including MPs, MLAs, contested candidates and district presidents, Bhagel also taunted the defeated AAP leaders in Delhi who have started assuming the roles of de facto ministers in the Punjab government.

Replying to a question on the Ludhiana (West) by-election, for which the AAP has already announced a candidate although the by-election has not been announced, Bhagel said the purpose of announcing the candidate by AAP was to create the Rajya Sabha vacancy for its leader Arvind Kejriwal after his defeat in Delhi.

He said the Congress leadership in Punjab would shortlist the candidates for the by-election, while the final decision will be taken by the central leadership.

To a question on Punjab government’s announcement that it will finish the drugs in the state within three months, the former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister asked, “What was the government doing for three years?”

He observed the government had completely failed on all fronts and was now trying to cover up its failures with grandiose announcements, which were high on rhetoric and low on delivery.

He said the party had chalked out the roadmap for the year-long programs planned by the AICC. He said the Punjab Congress Committee (PCC) and all the frontal organisations will be involved in the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ rallies which are being organized across the country. On the organisational front, he said within this year the PCC would form the committees from the state to the booth level and involve the entire rank and file in the party’s programmes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.