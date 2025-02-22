Porvorim Police bust illegal cricket betting racket, 3 arrested

Porvorim (Goa), Feb 22 (IANS) The Porvorim police have busted an illegal cricket betting operation with strong ties to Gujarat, arresting three individuals from the state in connection with the case, officials said.

According to Police Inspector Rahul Parab, on the night of February 20, the police received credible intelligence about a betting syndicate accepting wagers on the Champions Trophy match between India and Bangladesh.

The operation was being conducted from a rented bungalow in Pilerne.

Acting swiftly on the information, a special team raided the premises and apprehended three suspects: Maksud Modan (28) from Botad, Gujarat; Aasifbhai Jiyaudeenbhai (25) from Botad, Gujarat; and Rizvan Bhash (20) from Rajkot, Gujarat.

During the raid, police seized betting-related items, including four mobile phones, a laptop, routers, and other equipment, valued at Rs 1,10,000.

A case has been registered under Sections 3 and 4 of the Goa, Daman, and Diu Public Gambling Act.

The operation was led by Police Inspector Rahul Parab, assisted by Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Sitaram Malik, PSI Arun Shirodkar, and Constables Mahadev Naik, Akash Naik, Nitesh Gawde, and Siddhesh Naik.

The investigation is ongoing under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Porvorim Vishwesh Karpe and Superintendent of Police (North) Akshat Kaushal.

Police sources suggest that the syndicate may have links to a larger betting network operating across state lines, with further arrests likely.

In another incident in February 2025, Chandkheda police in Gujarat busted an online cricket betting racket at Narendra Modi Stadium, arresting five individuals. The authorities recovered cash and mobile phones worth Rs 1,80,750 during the operation.

Illegal betting syndicates in Gujarat often operate across state lines, leveraging online platforms and encrypted communication methods to conduct their activities.

Law enforcement agencies continue to monitor and crack down on these networks, with further arrests expected as investigations progress.

