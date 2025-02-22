Cybercrime racket busted in Gujarat's Rajkot

Rajkot, Feb 22 (IANS) A cybercrime scandal has come to light in Rajkot, where an organised racket was found selling hospital CCTV footage for profit, officials said.

The police have busted the network and arrested key suspects, revealing an illicit trade that had been active for more than a year.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Lavina Sinha, provided key revelations regarding the Rajkot Payal Hospital CCTV leak case.

She said that the accused were operating two Telegram groups, where they were selling videos for amounts ranging from Rs 800 to 2,000.

Additionally, the investigation uncovered that the leaked footage was not limited to Rajkot's Payal Hospital, as videos from other hospitals were also found.

Authorities acted promptly to track down and apprehend those involved in this underground network.

The investigation has revealed that confidential footage was being misused and monetised through social media and other digital channels.

The Gujarat Police have intensified their crackdown.

The scam has also been discussed in the Assembly, with government officials assuring strict legal action against all involved parties.

In February 2025, a significant privacy breach occurred at Payal Maternity Home and Surgical Hospital in Rajkot.

Unauthorised individuals allegedly hacked into the hospital's CCTV system, capturing sensitive footage of female patients during medical examinations. This illicit content was then disseminated on platforms like YouTube and Telegram, with perpetrators charging subscribers for access.

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch arrested three suspects: two from Maharashtra and one from Uttar Pradesh.

Investigations revealed that the accused profited by selling these videos online, leading to severe violations of patient privacy. Authorities have registered cases under relevant sections of the Cyber Crime IT Act and are conducting further inquiries to dismantle the broader network involved in this operation.

The leaked videos, which surfaced online, depicted women undergoing various medical procedures, including sonography, breast examinations, gynecological treatments, childbirth, and CT scans. These sensitive clips were uploaded and sold through Telegram and YouTube channels, exposing victims to severe privacy violations.

The circulation of such videos is a direct violation of patient privacy, prompting authorities to register a case and take strict legal action.

Preliminary findings suggest a nationwide racket exploiting hospital CCTV footage, with cybercriminals operating across Gujarat and at least two other states.

The misused footage was traced back to Rajkot's Payal Maternity Home and Surgical Hospital, prompting an immediate raid by Ahmedabad Cyber Crime officials.

Statements from doctors and staff have been recorded, as authorities work to dismantle the larger network behind the privacy breach.

