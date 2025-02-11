Popular Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko acquitted in drug case

Kochi, Feb 11 (IANS) A Kerala court on Tuesday acquitted renowned Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko and six others in a 2015 drug case, which was widely regarded as Kerala's first cocaine-related case.

The First Additional District and Sessions Judge, Ernakulam, ruled that the prosecution failed to substantiate the charges against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

In January 2015, acting on a tip-off, the police raided a flat near Kochi and arrested Chacko along with four women models. The authorities had registered a case under the NDPS Act, alleging cocaine consumption during a party.

A total of eight persons were named as accused in the case. While one person absconded, the remaining seven, including Chacko, stood trial. After nearly a decade-long legal battle, the court on Tuesday acquitted all those who faced trial, citing a lack of solid evidence.

The 41-year-old actor began his career behind the scenes as an assistant director, working for nearly nine years under veteran filmmaker Kamal. In 2011, he made his acting debut in Gaddama, and from there his career took off, making him one of the busiest actors in the Malayalam film industry.

However, the 2015 case put his rising career in jeopardy. Despite the setback, Chacko managed to bounce back, proving his versatility and talent across various roles.

In 2024 alone, he has appeared in over a dozen films, with several high-profile projects in the pipeline, including films alongside Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal. His career has also expanded beyond Malayalam cinema, as he has been actively signing projects in Tamil and Telugu, along with notable roles in Hindi films.

Best known for his ability to seamlessly transition between lead, negative, and comedic roles, Chacko has carved a niche for himself as a versatile performer in South Indian cinema.

