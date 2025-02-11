Corruption case: CBI court in MP sentences five to 4-year imprisonment

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) A Special CBI court in Madhya Pradesh sentenced an inspector of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) from Sagar district and four others to four years’ rigorous Imprisonment with a total fine of Rs 24.29 lakh in a disproportionate assets case.

The Special Judge, Jabalpur, also passed an order for the confiscation of disproportionate assets amounting to Rs 23.87 lakh, a CBI official said.

The CBI had registered the case on May 13, 2011, against Mahendra Kumar Gupta, then inspector, EPFO, Sub Regional Office, Sagar, on allegations of possessing disproportionate assets during the period from January 2001 to April 2011 to the tune of Rs 24.86 lakh in his name and in the names of his family members.

The assets were found to be almost 82 per cent more than the known source of income during the check period.

Gupta was sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 23.90 lakh.

The other convicts sentenced by Special Judge are Usha Gupta, then Senior Assistant, Madhya Pradesh Financial Corporation Ltd, District Sagar (wife of accused M.K. Gupta); Balaram Patkar, Notary; Arvind Singh Rajput, Advocate; and Devi Das Dubey, Notary of District Sagar.

Convict Usha Gupta was sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 28,500.

The other three convicts Patkar, Rajput and Dubey were sentenced to two years’ rigorous imprisonment with a total fine of Rs 10,500.

After the completion of the investigation, a chargesheet was filed on August 30, 2012, against the aforesaid five accused at the court of the Special Judge for CBI cases, Jabalpur.

The court, after trial, found the accused guilty and sentenced them accordingly.

In another case, a Special CBI Court in Ahmedabad sentenced a former Chief Manager at Bank of India to three years’ imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh in a bank fraud case involving the sanctioning of loans worth Rs 80 lakh based on forged documents.

