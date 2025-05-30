Ponting feels Labuschagne 'might be pushed' to open with Khawaja for WTC final

Dubai, May 30 (IANS) Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes that Marnus Labuschagne will "might be pushed" to open with regular opener Usman Khawaja for the next month's World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's.

While most of Australia’s playing XI appears settled, a few key questions remain. There's uncertainty over who will open alongside Usman Khawaja, concerns over Labuschagne’s recent lack of runs, decisions to be made about Cameron Green’s role in the lineup, and a close call between Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland for a spot in the pace attack.

Earlier this month, Australia announced a strong 15-member squad for the upcoming summit clash, which begins on June 11. Head coach Andrew McDonald has stated he will finalise the playing XI only after the team assembles in London ahead of the match.

"I have just got a bit of a feeling that Marnus Labuschagne might be pushed up the order to open the batting with Khawaja. I think Green will bat at three and Steve Smith will be at four. Then it's Travis Head five, Beau Webster six, Carey at seven, Cummins eight, Starc nine and Lyon 10," Ponting said on The ICC Review.

"And the one that everyone talks about the last couple of years is the whole Hazlewood (versus) Boland one. It's a really tough selection every time because every time Boland plays, he just does so well. But unfortunately, if Hazlewood is fit, I think Hazlewood comes straight back into the team," he said.

Ponting believes the biggest selection dilemma facing Australia is what to do with Labuschagne — specifically, whether he can step up and open the batting in Test cricket for the first time.

Labuschagne has managed just one Test century since the end of 2022 and recently struggled in two County Championship games for Glamorgan. Meanwhile, promising teenager Sam Konstas is knocking on the doors, should the selectors choose to hand him a high-stakes debut in the one-off Test.

Despite Labuschagne’s dip in form, Ponting expects Australia to back the experienced batter, pointing out that the selectors may follow a similar approach to the one they took with David Warner ahead of the previous WTC final.

"I actually think that they will go with Labuschagne. Looking back to the last World Test Championship Final there was some talk about David Warner and whether he should hold his spot going into that," Ponting said.

"And there was a bit of talk around the team about wanting to get through that period or that phase or if you like, with the same group of players and give them the chance to, to be able to play off in that one-off final.

"Labuschagne has been through this cycle with the team, albeit batting at No.3 and I think they will want to get through the cycle with the same players so I think Labuschagne will get the nod. Whether I agree with it or not, it's a different thing...all will be revealed in the next couple of weeks," he concluded.

