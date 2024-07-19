Policeman killed, two injured in Pakistan attack

Islamabad, July 19 (IANS) A policeman was killed and two others were injured when unknown militants lobbed a hand grenade on them in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police sources said.

The incident happened in the Mardan district of the province where the policemen were performing their duty at the archeology sites in the district, the sources told Xinhua news agency.

The body and the injured policemen had been shifted to a nearby hospital, and an investigation into the incident is underway, the sources added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

