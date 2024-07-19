Legends Intercontinental T20 unveils trophy ahead of inaugural season

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) The Legends Intercontinental T20, owned by US-based Brosid Sports LLC, unveiled the Legends Intercontinental T20 Trophy at a grand function here on Friday. The inaugural edition is set to take place from August 16 to 28 at Moosa Stadium in Texas, USA, where legendary stars from various continents will showcase their skill and passion for the game.

Seven teams -- Indo Kings, Asian Avengers, Euro Rangers, American Mavericks, Trans -Tasman Titans, African Lions, and Caribbean Vikings -- featuring icons from across the globe, will compete for the coveted trophy in the inaugural season in the USA.

The trophy unveiling event was graced by Arun Pandey, Chairman & COO, LIT20, Mohit Joon, Promoter, LIT20, Vishal Sharma, CEO, LIT20 and former IPL and Delhi first-class player Pradeep Sangwan.

On this occasion, the management of LIT20 engaged in a detailed discussion on supporting sustainability practices. Arun Pandey, an advocate for 'All Green' initiatives, presented small plants to the guests as a gesture to mark LIT20's commitment to going green. An array of green initiatives will be officially launched in the lead-up to the inaugural edition.

Speaking on the occasion, the league's COO and Chairman said, "I would like to thank the committee of LIT20 and Brosid Sports LLC for including me on their board. We saw the World Cup in the USA, which is a significant market. I have been observing this market since 2010, but it has never been fully explored. There is a hunger for cricket, with many Indians in the USA who are passionate about the sport and continue to celebrate it. This presents a great opportunity for global cricketers and fans. Through LIT20, we aim to set a new benchmark for cricket, bring back legendary players, provide them with a platform, and connect with global fans."

"We have also focused on sustainability. The recent hot summers highlighted the need for environmental awareness. Through LIT20 and the legends participating, we want to make fans more conscious about the environment," he added, discussing the green initiative.

The inaugural edition will be played in a single round-robin format, with the top four teams at the end of the league stage advancing to the knockout stage. A total of 24 exhilarating matches will be played, with each day featuring double-headers at Moosa Stadium in Texas, USA.

The schedule and full roster of players will be announced soon.

