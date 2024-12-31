POCO X7 Pro 5G sets new benchmark with debut of MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra Chipset in X Series

Bengaluru, Dec 31 (IANS) POCO, one of India’s leading consumer technology brands, on Tuesday announced that the upcoming POCO X7 Pro 5G will be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, setting a new benchmark with the “The Most Powerful Phone in the segment.”

This marks the global debut of the Dimensity 8400 Ultra, promising unparalleled performance, memory, thermals and gaming capabilities, said the company.

The POCO X7 Pro 5G also boasts an impressive AnTuTu score of over 1.7 million, solidifying its position as a performance beast. The device also features a massive 5000mm stainless steel vapor chamber (VC) cooling system, ensuring efficient heat dissipation and sustained performance.

With a clock speed of up to 3.25GHz, this is going to be POCO’s most powerful phone to date, the company noted.

UFS 4.0 storage enhances multitasking and app loading times. POCO’s ‘WildBoost 3.0’ technology ensures sustained performance during intensive gaming sessions, maintaining high-frame rates and brightness levels. The next-gen IceLoop cooling system keeps the device’s thermals in check, even under heavy loads.

The global debut of the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset in the X series is a significant milestone for POCO, and the brand is excited to bring this powerful technology to its fans.

Engineered to exceed user expectations, these devices boast industry-first innovations in durability, performance and power.

“Stay tuned for more updates on the POCO X7 5G and POCO X7 Pro 5G, as the brand continues to deliver exceptional innovation and value to its users,” said the company.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.