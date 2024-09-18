POCO’s MAD retail prices make premium smartphones highly affordable this festive season

Bengaluru, Sep 18 (IANS) POCO India is bringing exciting offers this festive season with its unique MRP campaign during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale.

Flipping the script on traditional MRP (maximum retail price), POCO’s Mad Retail Price is set to delight customers with heavy discounts across POCO's flagship and budget smartphones. With this initiative, POCO is making premium technology more affordable for everyone, everywhere.

In addition to the discounts, customers can also avail select bank offers for extra savings, making this an ideal time for tech enthusiasts to upgrade their devices.

This exclusive sale offers a wide range of devices, ensuring that customers can find the right fit for their needs and budgets.

Offering a buying edge to customers, the POCO X6 5G, M6 5G, and M6 Plus 5G will be available at their exclusive Mad Retail Prices even before the actual Big Billion Days sale, starting today at 7 PM on POCO’s Online Store on Flipkart.

The prices for X6 Pro and F6 5G will be revealed at the same time, being available for purchase starting 26th September.

POCO F6 5G: The most powerful phone in the segment with next-gen AI, features a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, 6.67-inch AMOLED display, and a 50MP camera. It includes a 5000mAh battery with 90W Turbo Charging and runs on Xiaomi HyperOS with Android 14.

POCO X6 Pro 5G: The most powerful phone in the segment with a 1.4 MN AnTuTu Score, 1.5k Display, and featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC. It offers a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, a 64MP OIS triple camera, and Xiaomi HyperOS with Android 14.

POCO M6 Plus 5G: The most affordable 5G phone with a 108MP camera, features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen2 AE chipset, 6.79" FHD+ display, and 5030mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

POCO X6 5G: The only phone in the segment with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Chipset and 1.5k 120Hz Display. It features a 6.67" AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 64MP triple rear camera, and a 5100mAh battery.

POCO X6 Neo 5G: The most affordable 5G phone with an AMOLED display. It features a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED FHD+ display, 108MP Dual AI Camera, 16MP selfie camera, and MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Processor.

POCO M6 5G: India’s Most affordable 5G phone ever. It features a 6.74" 90Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, and Corning Gorilla Glass.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.